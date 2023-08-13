Lions vs Giants: Best and worst PFF grades from Detroit’s preseason win

The Detroit Lions kicked off their season with a 21-16 victory over the New York Giants in their first preseason game. Despite many of the team’s key players sitting out, the Lions’ management was able to evaluate potential roster candidates.

The game started off slowly, with the offense struggling, but the defense saved the day by repeatedly stepping up to the challenge and shutting down their opponents. Although some areas showed promise, others may require further evaluation by the Lions’ management.

Here are the standout performances from this week’s best and worst Pro Footbal Focus (PFF) performers, highlighting those who impressed and those who fell short in their bid for a coveted roster spot.

Top Offensive Players

WR Chase Cota: 77.2 QB Adrian Martinez: 74.4 LT Connor Galvin: 72.3 QB Nate Sudfeld: 72.2 TE James Mitchell: 71.3

The Lions gave Cota the majority of the game to prove himself, and he took advantage of it by tying Jameson Williams with the most targets (6) this week and hauling in four of them for 60 yards. He proved to be a reliable weapon for the backup quarterbacks. However, with the receiver depth, it’ll be tough for Cota to crack the Lions’ roster. Nevertheless, he put on some nice tape.

Martinez scored the lone offensive touchdown for the Lions and was able to use his legs as a secondary weapon to keep the Lions offense moving. Sudfeld’s PFF grade of high quality is questionable as he had two turnovers and several misfires. The eye test did not match with his PFF grade, and it is possible that the receiver’s drops gave him the benefit of the doubt. However, most of the drops were not on the receivers.

Galvin rose to the challenge as the left tackle, especially in pass blocking, with the Lions offensive line depth being in question. If he can continue to show this promise, he might earn his way on the roster.

Mitchell showed his strong receiving and YAC ability by catching all three of his targets for 53 yards, flashing exactly what everyone has been hoping for from the second-year tight end. As long as he continues this trend, he should slot in well as possibly the TE3 for the Lions.

Worst Offensive Players

Top Defensive Players

The Lions received criticism for selecting Campbell in the first round, but his performance this week proved why the Lions chose him. He excelled in both run defense and coverage and was credited with two stops and a pass breakup. Campbell’s versatility elevates the defense as he acts as a Swiss Army knife for the Lions.

Onwuzurike was highly anticipated by many on the Lions defense and did not disappoint. He ended as the second-highest-graded defensive tackle by PFF this week. The Lions are taking it slow with him, but if he continues to perform as he did this week, it will be difficult to keep him off the roster. Cominsky demonstrated why the Lions brought him back this year, as he dominated against the Giants. His performance was that of a grown man playing amongst boys.

The Lions’ linebacking corps had an outstanding showing against the Giants, and Reeves-Maybin helped contribute to that performance. Although he was beaten for a touchdown, he was in good position and performed well in run defense. Hayes had a nice pass breakup, but unfortunately, he was waived by the Lions today, which is surprising considering his good game.

Worst Defensive Players

CB Will Harris: 33.7 CB Chase Lucas: 37.5 DT Cory Durden: 44.1 LB Anthony Pittman: 48.5 LB Trevor Nowaske: 48.8

This week, with the starters not playing, Harris was given the opportunity to start due to his reputation as one of the best reserve cornerbacks. However, his performance was not satisfactory. He received a penalty for facemask and struggled with coverage, allowing 23 yards. Hopefully, this was a one-time occurrence, as other reserve secondary players performed better.

Lucas, entering his second year, played as the slot cornerback and hopes to improve. He allowed 32 yards in coverage and showed that he still needs to refine his skills. Durden only played 13 snaps, but managed to make a pressure.

Pittman is known for his special team abilities, but his coverage needs improvement. He allowed all of his targets to be caught, giving up a team-worst of 39 yards. Nowaske entered the game late but still managed to make two tackles and a pressure. If Pittman and Nowaske want to secure a spot on the roster, they will need to show their value on special teams, as the linebacker room is already full.

