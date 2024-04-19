Lions unveil new uniforms for 2024

Everything old is new again.

When the Lions began working on new uniforms during the 2022 offseason, they worked with Nike to adopt a richer tone of Honolulu Blue, hearkening back to the Lions' early 1990s look. True silver also is back in the uniform, featured in various outlines and stripe elements, as well as in the team's traditional pant.

The franchise unveiled the full uniforms Thursday night at Ford Field, seven hours after an online leak.

They introduced black as alternate uniform with a black jersey featuring Honolulu Blue lettering encased in a silver outline and an all-black alternate pant option. It can be paired with an alternate blue helmet introduced

"We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football," Lions president Rod Wood said in a statement. "Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations, and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future. The traditional look of our primary jerseys combined with the bold attitude of our alternate jerseys capture the essence of Detroit and the multi-generational fans base that supports us."

The Lions said they were influenced by Ford Motor Company's relaunching of the Bronco in 2021 as a modernized classic.