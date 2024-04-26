Lions trade up to take Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in 1st round of NFL Draft

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Lions moved up with a trade to select cornerback Terrion Arnold of Alabama with the 24th pick of the 1st round in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit,

The Lions traded the 29th pick and the 73rd pick (in the third round) to the Cowboys to move up. A big cheer came from the Lions Draft room when the pick was made - as the heavy emphasis on offensive players early in the first round, and pushed some highly-ranked defensive players down the board.

Coach Dan Campbell told FOX 2 that Arnold brings sticky man coverage and a love for football with him, making him the right choice.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: (L-R) Terrion Arnold poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 24th overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"He's somebody we met with the Combine we brought him in. So we got a lot of exposure with him," Campbell told FOX 2. "We really liked him. We thought he was the best corner in this draft and we were honestly we were shocked that he slid as far as he did."

"I never thought he would be there, but we are thrilled," said General Manager Brad Holmes. "It's the best football player and it was an area that we wanted to add one - we weren't sure if we could add one in the first round. We thought we would be out of the mix, especially for him. He was our highest-rated corner.

"He's sticky and can play man coverage and he'll tackle. The thing about Terrion is, you could go back to his '22 film or this season and you saw an incremental improvement every single game."

The Lions are no stranger to scouting talent from Alabama as Arnold joins former teammates Jahmyr Gibbs and fellow defensive back Brian Branch. Campbell said when doing their homework on Arnold, they spoke to them.

"Absolutely, we did. Branch was obviously you know, Gibbs too, but Branch played on defense with him and was very high on him as well," Campbell said. "So this guy fits us perfect."

Pro Football Focus ranked Arnold, 6 feet, 190 pounds, as the top cornerback in the 2024 class. On ESPN, analyst Steve Muench called the pick a "massive steal."

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Terrion Arnold poses after being selected 24th overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"He has great long speed, recovery speed, acceleration and agility. He also brings impressive ball skills with good on-ball production," said his profile. "Arnold isn't the most polished cornerback in this class, but his high-percentile athletic abilities give him as high of a ceiling as any cornerback in man or zone systems."

"GM Brad Holmes saw how productive an Alabama defensive back was for him last season in Brian Branch, which made him go back to the well again," wrote Jordan Reid of ESPN. "Arnold gives the Lions a true CB1 in a division that contains plenty of talented wide receivers."

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 25: Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide returns an interception on the last pass attempt by Payton Thorne #1 of the Auburn Tigers in their 27-24 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cornerback was considered a need by pundits and some fans after Cam Sutton's release for off-field legal issues.

This off-season the Lions have already added a pair of corners in Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson. Davis was acquired from the Tampa Bay Bucs in a trade for this year's third-round pick.

The pick came before a record-setting audience in-person of 275,000 people in downtown Detroit which sets a Day One record since the NFL began taking the event on the road in 2015.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the first pick overall by the Chicago Bears. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round - tying a record from the famous 1983 Draft.