Lions storm back to stun Bears

The Lions wanted to believe they're one of the NFL's elite teams. Today's game in Detroit wasn't pretty, but it was the kind of game an elite team needs to find a way to win.

The Bears came in and put a beating on the Lions for most of the day, with Justin Fields moving the ball effectively and the Bears' defense shutting down Jared Goff. But after the Bears had a 26-14 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Lions scored two late touchdowns and then a last-minute safety to pull off a stunning 31-26 win.

Fields was excellent all day, topping 100 rushing yards and passing the ball more effectively than he has for most of his career. Missing the last month with a thumb injury may actually have done him some good, because he appeared to be more confident in the Bears' offense, as if he's been able to take a step back and focus only on mental reps. Unfortunately for Fields, he was sacked and fumbled out the back of the end zone at the end of the game, an ugly end to an otherwise solid performance.

Goff played one of the worst games of his career for most of the day, throwing three interceptions, but in crunch time he came alive and led the comeback.

The 3-8 Bears aren't going anywhere this season, and this was the kind of disappointing loss that really huts in a tough season. The 8-2 Lions look like they may be going somewhere this season.