Lions sign TE Darren Fells after Josh Hill retires

The Detroit Lions have signed veteran tight end Darren Fells after holding a free agent visit with the former Lion.

Fells returns to Detroit, where he played in the 2017 season. The move took on some urgency when projected No. 2 tight end Josh Hill unexpectedly revealed he was retiring this week.

The 35-year-old Fells played well in his one season in Detroit, primarily serving as an in-line blocking tight end. A former college basketball player, Fells emerged as a great red zone threat as well in the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. He caught 11 touchdown passes in 2019-2020 for Houston.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was the first to break the news of Fells’ signing with the Lions.