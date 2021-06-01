Lions sign free agent DT Brian Price

The Detroit Lions filled out the 90-man roster in a big way on Tuesday morning. The Lions announced they have signed free agent defensive tackle Brian Price to a contract.

Price, all 322 pounds of him, spent the 2020 season with the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old nose tackle from Texas-San Antonio bounced between the active roster and the practice squad. He’s played in 24 career games in five NFL seasons with stops in six different cities, including two stints with the Packers.

The Lions had an opening after placing DT Joel Heath on injured reserve late last week. Heath suffered a season-ending knee injury during a non-contact drill in last week’s OTAs.