Lions shut out of PFWA’s All-NFC team

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Finishing with the worst record in the conference as a team did not help any individual Detroit Lions earn a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFC team.

No Lions appeared on the honorary squad, which was released on Monday. Detroit also missed out on having any players make the All-NFL roster as voted upon by PFWA members. It was not an unexpected situation for no Lions to appear.

Voting was completed before the postseason. The full list of All-NFL and all-conference teams is available via Twitter:

As a disclaimer, I am a PFWA members and voter. I included rookie right tackle Penei Sewell and punter Jack Fox on my All-NFC ballot.

