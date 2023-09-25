Lions' Sam LaPorta has 18 catches, most ever for a tight end in his first three NFL games

Lions' Sam LaPorta has 18 catches, most ever for a tight end in his first three NFL games

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is off to an outstanding start in his NFL career.

LaPorta, who had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 20-6 win over the Falcons today, now has 18 catches so far in his rookie season. That's the most ever for a tight end in the first three games of his NFL career.

The previous record was set by Keith Jackson, who had 17 catches in his first three games as a rookie for the Eagles in 1988. That was the start of a very productive NFL career that saw Jackson finish second in rookie of the year voting and make the Pro Bowl five times.

LaPorta is also the first rookie tight end in NFL history with at least five catches in each of his first three career games. The 34th overall pick out of Iowa, LaPorta is doing everything the Lions hoped he would do when they drafted him.