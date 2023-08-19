Lions reserves fall hard to Jaguars: Preseason game recap

The Detroit Lions ended the home portion of the preseason schedule with a disappointing 25-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After two days of joint practices and with both teams sitting their starters and key reserves, the Jaguars showed their depth in the road victory at Ford Field. The Lions offensive line was no match for the Jaguars defensive front from the very first play, where QB Teddy Bridgewater was sacked before he ever had a chance to even throw it away.

The Jaguars shut out the Lions in the first half, 12-0. Detroit’s offense was unable to run the ball (4 yards on 10 carries) or protect Bridgewater. It made for a tough afternoon to evaluate the position battles going on in Detroit at running back and wide receiver.

Detroit did get on the board when QB Nate Sudfeld hit undrafted rookie WR Chase Cota on a short play-action rollout. The Jaguars answered with an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive that effectively iced the game, capped off when RB D’Ernest Johnson scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns.

Detroit’s defensive starters (remember: the regulars all sat) in this game performed well. Safety Tracy Walker had five tackles in the first quarter and also assisted on the Lions’ biggest play of the game, a tip-drill INT by rookie CB Steven Gilmore. Rookie LB Jack Campbell performed well in coverage and chipped in a team-leading seven tackles. EDGE James Houston notched six tackles, with four of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. DE John Cominsky had a sack and swatted down a fourth-down pass, too.

The box score does a good job of reflecting the offensive issues Detroit experienced all afternoon at the hands of a deep, speedy Jaguars defense.

The Lions head to Charlotte to close out the three-game exhibition slate with a date against the Panthers on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire