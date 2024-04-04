Lions have a pre-draft visit with a very unusual talent

One of the more interesting prospects in the 2024 NFL draft has an upcoming pre-draft visit with the Detroit Lions. Utah safety and running back Sione Vaki revealed in an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network that he has a “top-30” visit set with the Lions.

Vaki played both safety and running back for the Utes in 2024, though position labels don’t really apply to the 5-foot-11, 210-pound bundle of versatility. He played at least 50 snaps at free safety, box safety, slot corner and off-ball LB on defense, as well as at running back. He even took 13 reps as a wildcat quarterback.

In the interview with Melo, Vaki indicated that he prefers to play safety in the NFL. He performed well in both coverage and blitz drills at safety during Senior Bowl week, where he did meet with the Lions. Vaki also thrived on special teams and could be a special weapon with the new kickoff and kick return format.

With three weeks until the draft, Vaki generally projects in the fourth or fifth rounds.

