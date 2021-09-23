Lions place Tyrell Williams on I.R. among series of roster moves

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions kept the NFL’s transaction wire busy on Thursday with a series of moves.

The most notable move is the Lions placing WR Tyrell Williams on injured reserve with his concussion. Williams suffered his brain injury in Week 1 and has not progressed enough to be able to practice. The team’s top wideout will not be eligible to return until Week 6.

There will also be a change at kicker. Regular Lions PK Austin Seibert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. The Lions quickly signed Ryan Santoso from the practice squad to replace Seibert. Santoso signed to Detroit’s practice squad on Wednesday and takes over as the kicker for Week 3 less than a day later.

Williams’ spot on the 53-man roster goes to linebacker Josh Woods, who was signed off the Chicago Bears practice squad. Linebacker Jamie Collins remains with the team for now, though the Lions are actively attempting to trade the veteran.

