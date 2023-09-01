Lions, Jared Goff have had "good dialogue" on contract extension

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has two years left on his current contract and the prospect of extending his stay in Detroit has been a topic of conversation this offseason.

Goff has a cap hit of just under $31 million this year and just under $32 million next year, so a contract extension would be a way to create space for other moves. On Friday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that he has had "good dialogue" with Goff's agents about a new deal but didn't say whether anything would happen for Goff or guard Jonah Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, before the start of the season.

"We’ve kept open dialogue with their agents in camp and I think the transparency has been good, so we’ll see how it goes," Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Goff was seen as a placeholder when he was acquired from the Rams as part of the package for Matthew Stafford, but he's proven to be a good fit in the Lions offense and a new deal would push the transition to a new quarterback even further into the future.