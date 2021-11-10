Lions injury update: RB Jamaal Williams sits out, LT Taylor Decker a full participant

There was some good news and some bad news in the first Detroit Lions practice injury report for Week 10.

If you’re the type of person who wants the bad news first, skip down another paragraph and then come back up.

The good news is that left tackle Taylor Decker was a full participant in his first practice since being activated off injured reserve. Decker has been out for the entire season after suffering a nasty injury to his left index finger that required six pins to repair surgically. The Lions activated Decker over the bye week and he appears good to go for the Week 10 matchup in Pittsburgh.

The bad news comes at running back. Starter Jamaal Williams was the only Lions player to miss the entire practice. Williams is dealing with a thigh injury and also missed the Eagles game in Week 8 before the bye.

More on the good news front: For the first time all season, running back D’Andre Swift did not appear at all on the team’s injury report. He has been nursing a groin injury since minicamp, though he has not missed any game action.

Three players were limited participants:

OLB Austin Bryant (shoulder)

DE Jashon Cornell (illness)

K Austin Seibert (hip)

Rookie CB AJ Parker was also on the list but as a full participant, like Decker. Parker missed Week 8 after suffering a neck injury in the Week 7 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.