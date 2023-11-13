Lions improve to 7-2 with win over Chargers

In a wild back-and-forth game today, the Lions got their most exciting win of the season, beating the Chargers 41-38.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was gutsy on fourth downs all day, including on the final drive, when a fourth-and-2 conversion put the Lions into field goal range and allowed them to run down the clock until they called timeout with three seconds left and got the game-winning 41-yard field goal.

The Lions are now 7-2 and look like real contenders, perhaps the best team this franchise has had in more than half a century.

The Chargers had plenty of big moments, but they just couldn't stop the Lions' offensive attack. Los Angeles falls to 4-5 and sinks into a deeper hole in the AFC playoff race.

On an excellent NFL Sunday, this may have been the best game of the day. And the Lions have shown once again that they're for real.