Lions going with K Michael Badgley tonight, make Riley Patterson inactive

The Lions are making a change at kicker.

They elevated Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the game day roster and made Riley Patterson a healthy scratch. Patterson has missed an extra point in two of the Lions' past three games.

Badgley has not played this season.

The Lions will have their entire offensive line tonight. Center Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) both were questionable, but they are active.

The team's other inactives besides Patterson are outside linebacker Julian Okwara, outside linebacker Charles Harris, cornerback Chase Lucas, cornerback Steven Gilmore, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and wide receiver Antoine Green.

The Broncos' inactives are outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee), quarterback Ben DiNucci, safety JL Skinner, inside linebacker Ben Niemann, center Alex Forsyth, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and tight end Nate Adkins.

Broncos safety P.J. Locke is active after getting hit in the throat during last week's game. He was questionable.