Lions end Mekhi Wingo’s 2024 NFL draft slide, pick him in sixth round

It took a bit longer than a lot of pre-draft projections were expecting, but Mekhi Wingo became the sixth LSU player selected in the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday when he was taken with the 189th pick in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions.

Wingo was widely seen as an early Day 3 or even potentially a late Day 2 pick, but instead, he slid to the draft’s penultimate round likely due to concerns about his size at 6-foot.

A transfer from Missouri, Wingo became an All-SEC player in two seasons at LSU and was largely the anchor of the defensive line, particularly stepping up in 2022 when fellow draft pick Maason Smith went down with an ACL tear in the season opener.

Wingo appeared in 22 games with 20 starts in two seasons at LSU, totaling 71 tackles (11 for loss), 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups. He earned Third Team All-American and Second Team All-SEC honors in 2022 but was limited to just eight appearances in 2023 as he went down with an injury against Auburn.

