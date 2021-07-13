Lions confirm Ford Field will be full with fans in 2021

The fans will be back inside Ford Field to watch the new-look Detroit Lions play in person in 2021.

The Lions confirmed that the team will follow the NFL’s recent announcement to allow fans in every seat of every stadium in 2021. Detroit was widely expected to follow the new guidelines but made it official on Monday.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood said in a media release. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

Fans were barred from Ford Field, and most other stadiums around the NFL, in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The State of Michigan recently rolled back the last of the mandatory restrictions on indoor capacity and social distancing.