Lions assistant Ben Johnson talks up Aaron Glenn as a head-coaching candidate

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been a hot name in discussions of future NFL head coaches, but he says he's not the Detroit assistant who should be asked about that.

When reporters asked Johnson about the chances that he'll become a head coach next month, Johnson said Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should be the one getting those questions.

"Did you guys ask AG about this?" Johnson said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "Because he’s a guy we should be asking about head coaching. That guy, what he's done, he's going to be a phenomenal head football coach when he gets the opportunity to do that. I think when you bring those types of questions up [to me], you need to make sure you're asking them to him, as well."

Johnson says Glenn is excellent at dealing with players.

"The way his players respect him — he is very demanding, yet he has a gentle touch when it comes to be able to relate and get them to do what brings out the best in the them," Johnson said. "I know when he gets his opportunity, he's going to take it and run with it."

Glenn is in his third season as Lions defensive coordinator and had previous stints with the Saints and Browns after a 15-year NFL career as a cornerback. Johnson is in his second season as the Lions' offensive coordinator and his sixth season as a member of the Lions' staff, and he has also had stints with the Dolphins and at Boston College. Both of them seem likely to get head-coaching interviews when the regular season ends.