Lions-49ers rack up 56.9 million viewers on Sunday night for Fox

Jerry Glanville was wrong.

The NFL doesn't mean Not For Long. It means Nobody F—king Looks away, especially as the stakes get higher.

Sunday night's NFL Championship between the Lions and 49ers averaged 56.9 million viewers for Fox.

It was a 19-percent increase over last year's NFC Championship, which became borderline unwatchable after the 49ers ran out of quarterbacks. It's also a seven-percent bump over the game played in the same window last year, between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Per Fox, it was the fourth most-watched non-Super Bowl NFL game on Fox, and it was the most-viewed NFC Championship since 2012.