Lionel Messi's hamstring injury could limit him for upcoming Argentina friendlies

Inter Miami and Argentina star Lionel Messi is considered week-to-week with his right hamstring injury, coach Tata Martino said after a 3-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Messi did not play the game, missing his second match in Inter Miami’s 2024 MLS regular season. He left in the 50th minute of Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup round-of-16 win over Nashville SC last Wednesday with the injury.

Messi is expected to join Argentina for matches against El Salvador in Philadelphia on March 22, and against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on March 26. The matches will serve as warmups for this summer’s Copa America 2024.

Argentina is the defending Copa America and World Cup champion behind Messi, 36, who could be playing in his last major international tournament this summer.

Martino said his goal is to have Messi prepared to help Inter Miami face Liga MX club Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals on April 3 and April 10.

“We’ll continuously evaluate what he’s doing. The objective is for him to arrive to be able to play in the quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions Cup,” Martino said. “We don’t want to take a risk.”

Messi is expected to miss Inter Miami’s road game against the New York Red Bulls on March 23. The game falls during a FIFA international window, during which MLS still schedules games – unlike most top-flight professional leagues around the world.

Messi could also be limited or miss Inter Miami’s home game against New York City FC on March 30 for rest purposes.

Inter Miami also has two MLS regular-season games scheduled following the first and second legs of the Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Messi’s availability could potentially be limited when Inter Miami hosts Colorado on April 6, and visits Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, on April 13.

Messi has scored five goals with two assists in his five matches this season with Inter Miami. He has 16 goals with seven assists in 19 total appearances dating back to his debut last July.

