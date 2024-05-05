Lionel Messi bags record five assists in one half as Inter Miami pound New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi set multiple new MLS single-game records including that for assists, also scoring a goal to boot as Inter Miami pounded New York Red Bulls 6-2 on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

Incredibly, all six of Miami's goals came after halftime including a hat trick from Luis Suarez. So, yeah, that's a record for assists in a half and game. The six goal contributions is also a new MLS record, breaking a record shared by seven players with five.

[ MORE: Messi hub — Inter Miami schedule, Messi’s stats ]

Red Bulls' Dante Vanzeir had given Red Bulls a 1-0 lead before halftime, and Miami took over beginning in the 49th minute.

Messi set up the first of two Matias Rojas goals in the 49th minute, then bagged his goal in the 51st minute before assisting Rojas again in the 62nd minute.

Up 3-1, Messi then cued up Suarez goals in the 69th, 75th, and 81st minutes. Emil Forsberg converted a 90+7' penalty to complete the score line.

Messi now leads MLS in assists this season with nine, and is tied with Suarez for the league lead in goals with 10. That's all pretty good, we guess.

Watch all of Messi's goal contributions from Saturday, below:

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with five assists in one game

Tres minutos le tomó a Matias Rojas anotar su primer gol en casa ‍ pic.twitter.com/zM8JL6ar5S — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024

Se conocen de memoria Una vez más la combinación Suárez -Messi para darnos la ventaja pic.twitter.com/2OaQ3Gdn8l — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024

Segundo GOLAZO de la noche para Matias ‍ pic.twitter.com/Vo2F0lRce5 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024

No podía faltar el gol de Lucho para culminar la remontada pic.twitter.com/7hTBwn36kf — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024

Cuando te pregunten qué es fútbol… muéstrales este gol ‍ pic.twitter.com/mDNnjxNcdm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024