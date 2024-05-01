Here’s how to get the ‘limited tickets’ for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The New England Patriots released details Tuesday on how fans can get tickets for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Foxboro this summer.

The team says a limited number of tickets will go on sale for public purchase for $100 starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, according to the website.

Tickets can be accessed through Ticketmaster. They did not say exactly how many tickets will be made available to the general public.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

Brady will become the 35th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame after Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft “chose to make a special exception for a special player” and waived his four-year wait period.

Brady, recognized by Patriots fans as the greatest of all time, spent two decades with the Patriots, leading New England to six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC Conference crowns, 17 AFC East division titles, and earned three NFL MVP Awards, the team said.

He finished his career as the most accomplished player in NFL history with 251 wins, 15 Pro Bowl berths, seven Super Bowl wins, 7,753 completions, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes.

Brady becomes the first player to have the four-year wait period waived since the current Patriots Hall of Fame guidelines were established in 2007.

