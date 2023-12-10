Lima Senior pressures its way past LCC

Dec. 9—LIMA — Each year, when Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic meet on the hardwood, the Lima Cup is on the line.

In Saturday's annual meeting between the two girls basketball programs, Lima Senior took control late in the first quarter and never looked back, en route to a convincing 61-28 victory over Lima Central Catholic at LCC's Msgr. Edward C. Herr Gymnasium.

With the win, Lima Senior improves to 3-3 overall. LCC falls to 1-5.

"The boys (annual matchup) have an actual 'Lima Cup,'" Lima Senior coach LaKeisha Sigman said with a grin. "The girls don't have a 'Lima Cup,' but we always promote it. Every year when it's time to play, we'll draw it on the board. They know how important it is to take care of business."

The Thunderbirds kept it close early on. There were four lead changes in the first quarter before Lima Senior took control and pulled out to an 18-10 lead at the first stop. The Spartans closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run.

By halftime, Lima Senior led 27-14. The Spartans' lead grew to 23 points, 45-22, by the end of the third quarter.

Lima Senior's defensive pressure was the main catalyst for its offensive success on Saturday. The Spartans' pressure helped force 32 LCC turnovers, 20 of those coming in the first half. Lima Senior turned the ball over 14 times.

"We love (to apply) defensive pressure," Sigman said. "Defense has really been our big thing this year. I think in every game this season, that (defensive pressure) will probably be our biggest thing.

"We struggle a little bit with (making) layups. ... We have all season. I've been here a very long time, and normally that's what it is for us. ... We miss a lot of layups. We're still working on that, and the girls know that. They turn a lot to defense to kind of cover up the layup misses."

Anya James led Lima Senior and all scorers on Saturday with 21 points. James also had a game-high nine steals, while pulling down six rebounds. Maisie Strawser scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Strawser also dished out four assists. Amiyah Coleman had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Ke'Asia Jones added eight points, including two 3-pointers. Jones also dished out three assists.

Lima Senior ended the contest with eight successful 3-pointers.

Aubrey Frankhouser led LCC with 19 points. Frankhouser came away with seven rebounds and a block from her guard position. Carolina Kill had six points, 11 rebounds and a block for the T-Birds.

Lima Senior shot 32 percent from the field, while LCC connected on 25 percent of its shots from the floor.

Both teams were 5 of 13 from the free-throw line (38 percent).

LCC had a slight 43-38 edge on the boards.

Lima Senior 61, Lima Central Catholic 28

Lima Senior 18 9 18 16 — 61

LCC 10 4 8 6 — 28

Lima Senior

Amiyah Coleman 9, Angie Kohlhofer 4, Maisie Strawser 14, Ke'Asia Jones 8, Anya James 21, Mallory Gipson 5. Totals: 24-5-61.

Lima Central Catholic

Aubrey Frankhouser 19, Alice Reif 3, Carolina Kill 6. Totals: 11-5-28.

3-pointers made: Lima Senior — Amiyah Coleman 1, Maisie Strawser 4, Ke'Asia Jones 2, Anya James 1; LCC — Aubrey Frankhouser 1

Records: Lima Senior 3-3; LCC 1-5