Lightning’s season ends with negated goals in Game 5 loss to Panthers

SUNRISE — The Lightning fought until the end, but the third chapter of the Sunshine State series ended with an early playoff exit.

Despite forcing a Game 5 after falling into a three-games-to-none hole, the Lightning couldn’t climb out, their season ending Monday night with a 6-1 loss to the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

After three straight runs to the Stanley Cup final, including back-to-back Cup championships, the Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a second straight season.

The margin in this series was thin, and the difference in the Lightning’s season-ending Game 5 loss was a pair of goals that were taken off the board by goaltender interference calls.

The Lightning certainly could have helped themselves. Tampa Bay’s power play, the No. 1 unit in the regular season, was all or nothing in this series, and it took until late in their third power play on Monday to register their first shot on goal. Overall, the Lightning’s power play was 0-for-3 on the night.

Tampa Bay couldn’t clear two long rebounds that ended up being goals for the Panthers. Former Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe followed up his own shot with a putback from the left hashmark to give the Panthers the lead.

The Panthers then struck on a shorthanded goal with Aleksander Barkov jumping on a rebound that skipped to him below the left circle.

It looked like the Lightning would open scoring when Anthony Cirelli beat Sergei Bobrovsky with 7:00 left in the first period. But the Panthers won a challenge after video review took the goal off the scoreboard when it was ruled that Anthony Duclair impaired Bobrovsky in the paint.

After Barkov’s goal gave the Panthers a 2-0 cushion, Victor Hedman answered moments after a Lightning power play expired, rifling a long-distance shot past Bobrovsky with 6:23 left in the second.

Then, with 2:12 remaining in the second, Mikhail Sergachev beat Bobrovsky with another long-distance shot from above the left circle. But it was immediately waived off for goaltender interference on Cirelli, who was parked in front of Bobrovsky.

The Lightning challenged, but lost the video review, which ruled that even though Cirelli made incidental contact with Bobrovsky, it impaired the goaltender’s ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance to Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning of contact impairs the goaltender’s ability to move freely within the crease of defend the goal.”

Tampa Bay still had its chances, but couldn’t jump on several loose pucks in front of the net. Florida then added on to its lead on Barkov’s second goal of the game with 9:54 left. Evan Rodrigues scored with 5:44 left to seal the game.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.