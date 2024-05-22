Leverkusen are playing 'season of the century', Frankfurt boss says

Axel Hellmann, CEO of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG, speaks during the SpoBis Congress. He considers Bayer Leverkusen's season to be a unique achievement. Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen are playing "a season of the century" which may never be repeated, the board spokesman of Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, Hellmann has said. Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen are playing "a season of the century" which may never be repeated, the board spokesman of Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, Axel Hellmann has said.

German champions Leverkusen on Saturday became the first team to go through a Bundesliga season without defeat.

If they also beat Atalanta in the Europa League final later on Wednesday, and Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on Saturday, they will become the first European team to go unbeaten in all competitions in a season since continental matches started in the 1950s.

Their unbeaten season run of 51 matches is already a European record, and Hellmann had nothing but praise for Xabi Alonso's side after a UEFA executive committee meeting in Dublin where the Europa League final takes place.

"Leverkusen are playing a season of the century," Hellmann told dpa.

"Unbeaten in 51 official matches in all competitions, not even Bayern [Munich] have managed that, it is almost impossible.

"They must enjoy it because they won't experience it again. Maybe no one will ever experience it again."

Hellmann named Leverkusen "clear favourites" for Wednesday night's match, and said a European title would be good for the whole Bundesliga.

"I have seen what it does to a club," Hellmann said, referring to Frankfurt winning the same event in 2022.

However, Hellmann also said that Frankfurt fans have a special bond with the Bergamo club Atalanta who eliminated Liverpool en route to their first European final and beat Leverkusen in the last 16 in 2022.

Hellmann named Atalanta "a very uncomfortable opponent. I once heard the nice saying: Playing against them is like going to the dentist. You are glad when its over."