Lerone Murphy: UFC Fight Night 241 headliner vs. Edson Barboza ‘a fraud check’ for me

Lerone Murphy thinks the UFC is putting him to the test at UFC Fight Night 241.

Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) meets Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) in Saturday’s headliner (ESPN+) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas – his first main event.

Barboza will mark a step up in competition for the unbeaten Murphy, who sees the Brazilian veteran as a chance to prove that he’s ready to make a title run.

“We’ve done some good training to push that, to get through the mental battles,” Murphy told The Allstar. “And then going into the fourth and fifth, that’s when you really see what you’re made of and that’s why they put the young prospects like me into a five-round fight – because if it’s a three-round fight, it’s totally different.

“I feel like the UFC are trying to really see: Am I championship caliber? Let’s see it. Let’s see it now. I feel like that’s why they made it five rounds, because otherwise, they would have put it on the Brazil card as a three-rounder. They would have put it in Manchester as a three rounder. So it’s a fraud check.”

Murphy hasn’t competed since defeating Josh Culibao in June 2023. He was booked to face Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night 236, but withdrew due to injury. Now he gets an even bigger opportunity in a main event against Barboza.

“(This is) the biggest fight of my career, easily,” Murphy said. “It’s a big opportunity, and that’s how I’m looking at it. Obviously, I respect him and I know how high-level he is. He’s been in there with the best, but I feel like it’s my time to shine. It feels like it’s now or never for me. I’ve been through so much, so many ups and downs, and now I’ve got my opportunity. I need to go out there and actually make the most of it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Gabriel Santos

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Lerone Murphy

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Gabriel Santos

Gabriel Santos UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos UFC 286 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) takes a knee during his fight…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) takes a knee during his fight with Lerone Murphy (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) reacts during his fight with Lerone…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) reacts during his fight with Lerone Murphy (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) reacts during his fight with Gabriel…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) reacts during his fight with Gabriel Santos (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (not pictured) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (right) bumps heads with Gabriel Santos during UFC…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (right) bumps heads with Gabriel Santos during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) reacts during his fight with Lerone…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) reacts during his fight with Lerone Murphy (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 286 - Murphy vs Santos

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during…

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Lerone Murphy (12-0-1 MMA, 4-0-1 UFC) def. Gabriel Santos (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) via split decision

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie