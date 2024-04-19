Legette receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy ahead of the NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Mullins graduate and former South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver Xavier Legette received the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy tonight in Greenville. This was apart of the festivities for the 11th annual South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement banquet.

Legette’s trophy and award is given annually to the top college football player in the state of South Carolina. Former CCU quarterback Grayson McCall won it back in 2022.

Legette had 1255 receiving yards and 7 scores last season for USC. He is projected to be a possible 1st or 2nd round pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

