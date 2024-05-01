LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Won't Play in NBA Playoffs' 2nd Round for the First Time in 20 Years

For the first time in two decades, the NBA playoffs are without LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Arguably three of this generation's most accomplished and watchable players have all been sent home in the post-season, leaving fans to speculate if this is the end of the era for these superstars.

This marks the first post-season since 2005 where none of these basketball giants will appear in the fight for the championship title. The Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings while the Phoenix Suns lost in a sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets, once again. The trio are now doubt, set to be future Hall of Famers, but their most recent runs have been disappointing. In 2022, the Warriors won the championship while James and Durant are still at a zero post-season win record.

Instead, teams with younger leaders like OKC with 25-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Timberwolves led by the 22-year-old Anthony Edwards and the Nuggets by 29-year-old Nikola Jokíc seem to be replacing the older class. It puts James, Curry and KD's ages in question and have fans speculating on if pushing 40 does truly impact their pull in the post-season, despite undeniable talent and seasoned experiences. In the East, the same can be said with the young 26-year-old Jayson Tatum and New York Knicks' 27-year-old Jalen Brunson, hungry for the championship opportunity.

While the trio continues to defy Father Time, it is not surprise that it will catch up to them in some way, shape or form. It remains to be seen what the trio will do after this season but all three will be playing or Team USA for the Paris Olympics this summer.