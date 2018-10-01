LeBron James shows flashes of what's to come in Lakers preseason debut

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut Sunday, and people were excited to see what he would bring to the revamped team. While James’ numbers didn’t jump off the page, he showed flashes of what’s to come once the regular season gets going.

James scored nine points in 15 minutes during his preseason debut. He went 2-6 from the field, hitting two three-pointers. He also went 3-4 from the free-throw line against the Denver Nuggets.

James didn’t wait too long to pick up his first basket as a Laker. With the game tied 6-6 early, he drilled a three-pointer to give the team an early lead. The Lakers went on to lose the contest 124-107.

James’ biggest highlights had nothing to do with offense. Instead, he showed off his court vision with two excellent passes.



That was pretty much it. James’ day was done after the second quarter.


While it wasn’t an eye-popping debut, it didn’t really need to be. Everyone knows what James can do. He’s put up exceptional numbers over his 15-year career. There’s no reason to think a drop-off is coming now.

Even if it was just a tune-up, James gave Lakers fans a glimpse at what’s coming when the games actually matter. For Lakers fans, Oct. 18 can’t come soon enough.

LeBron James showed off his court vision in his Lakers debut. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
