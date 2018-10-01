LeBron James shows flashes of what's to come in Lakers preseason debut

LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut Sunday, and people were excited to see what he would bring to the revamped team. While James’ numbers didn’t jump off the page, he showed flashes of what’s to come once the regular season gets going.

James scored nine points in 15 minutes during his preseason debut. He went 2-6 from the field, hitting two three-pointers. He also went 3-4 from the free-throw line against the Denver Nuggets.

James didn’t wait too long to pick up his first basket as a Laker. With the game tied 6-6 early, he drilled a three-pointer to give the team an early lead. The Lakers went on to lose the contest 124-107.

James’ biggest highlights had nothing to do with offense. Instead, he showed off his court vision with two excellent passes.





LeBron putting on a show 🤩 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/MfwQmsxFrD — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 1, 2018





That was pretty much it. James’ day was done after the second quarter.

LeBron James is done for the night with the Lakers sending out Kyle Kuzma with the starters to open the second half. James had nine points, four assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes. https://t.co/udm5lnsHln — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 1, 2018

Story Continues





While it wasn’t an eye-popping debut, it didn’t really need to be. Everyone knows what James can do. He’s put up exceptional numbers over his 15-year career. There’s no reason to think a drop-off is coming now.

Even if it was just a tune-up, James gave Lakers fans a glimpse at what’s coming when the games actually matter. For Lakers fans, Oct. 18 can’t come soon enough.

LeBron James showed off his court vision in his Lakers debut. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: One awful play ended Penn State’s party vs. Ohio State

• Meet the coach who cut Brett Kavanaugh

• Europe thrashes USA in Ryder Cup

• Baltimore’s $161M player finishes with worst batting average ever

