LeBron James says Wesley Matthews deserves game ball for Game 3

Sanjesh Singh
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle on 3-pointers, but during the Game 3 win over the Phoenix Suns, it was an unlikely hero who delivered clutch shots to build the lead.

After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went down with a left quad contusion in the third quarter, head coach Frank Vogel brought Wesley Matthews off the bench to be the shooting guard.

Game 3 marked the most minutes Matthews played in the series, as his 18:28 minutes of game time surpassed the 12 minutes he played in Game 1 and the four minutes he appeared in for Game 2.

But the reason Matthews played a series-high in minutes came from his ability to hit perimeter shots.

The 34-year-old shooting guard scored eight points, and six of them derived from 3-pointers. In the fourth quarter, Matthews drilled two shots from deep to widen the gap between the two teams.

He ended the game shooting 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but in the two games prior, he went 0-of-5, making Game 3 his best outing.

LeBron James took notice of Matthews’ production and said he deserves the game ball for helping the Lakers win, via Ryan Ward of LakersNation:

With Caldwell-Pope’s status ahead of Game 4 in the air, Matthews demonstrated he could rise to the occasion in a crucial situation if Caldwell-Pope is unable to play.

  • Lakers' Caldwell-Pope has knee bruise, no structural damage

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a mildly bruised left knee, and his availability is uncertain for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against Phoenix. An MRI exam of Caldwell-Pope's knee revealed no structural damage, the Lakers announced Friday. Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers' 109-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday night.

  • Zach Collins spotted getting up shots before Blazers-Nuggets Game 4

    Big Z inching closer to his return to the court!

  • 2020-21 Rockets roster review, offseason outlook: Anthony Lamb

    In Lamb's final 11 games as a rookie, he averaged 9.4 points in 25.4 minutes while shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.3% on 3-pointers.

  • Full Jaylen Brown press conference on racism, fan behavior in NBA arenas

    The star Celtic wing addressed the media ahead of Boston's big win on Friday.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.

  • Manchester City – Chelsea live! How to watch, odds, team news, prediction

    This will be an epic UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Porto.

  • Tuchel explains Pulisic omission from Champions League Final starting XI

    Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start

  • Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV

    The second all-English Champions League final in three years takes place in Porto

  • Here’s how James Jones, a quiet kid from Miami Gardens, became GM of the Phoenix Suns

    There were signs that James Jones was destined for something special when he was a tall, lanky kid in Miami Gardens playing on the big baskets behind North County Elementary and later as a scholar-athlete at American High and the University of Miami.

  • Jayson Tatum is the NBA's next great scoring legend

    In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.

  • As road rage incidents increase near Memorial Day, NC troopers crack down on drivers

    Glass shatters in a shooting that injured a driver on I-485 in what police call a road rage incident.

  • Bennett to announce he's joining opposition to form new Israeli government, oust Netanyahu

    The leader of right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett could announce as early as Sunday that he is joining opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a power-sharing government in Israel, sources familiar with the issue tell Axios.Why it matters: If a new "change government" will be formed, Bennett will be prime minister and will bring an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu rule. Such a development could end the political crisis that led to four consecutive elections in two years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: Three weeks ago, Lapid was on the verge of forming a power-sharing government that would see Bennett serve first as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. But Bennett backtracked amid the Gaza conflict.Driving the news: Bennett met Lapid on Thursday and according to several press reports told Lapid he wants to join a power-sharing government, but still needs to get other members of his party behind him, mainly his deputy Ayelet Shaked.Bennett held consultations on Saturday night (local time) with Shaked and other close confidants. What to watch: On Sunday morning, he will hold a meeting with all the members of Knesset from his party to hear their views on the possibility of joining a "change government."The big picture: If a new government is formed, it will be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.Such a government will be highly fragile, avoid controversial issues, take all decisions in consensus and focus on the economy, post-COVID-19 relief and stabilization of the Gaza ceasefire. Even such an agreed-upon agenda will be very hard to implement and the government could fall apart within months.What's next: Lapid's mandate for forming a government expires on Wednesday. If Bennett announces he's joining the "change government," Lapid wants to sign all coalition agreements by Wednesday, notify Israeli President Reuven Rivlin he managed to form and swear in the new government as early as next Monday. This gives Netanyahu another week to try and sabotage the new government and prevent Lapid and Bennett from mastering the majority they need.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Jazz center, NBA defensive stalwart Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton, a giant defensive force in the NBA in the 1980s, has died. He was 64.

  • Why Eagles rookie WR Trevon Grimes will be this year's training camp darling

    Undrafted wide receiver Trevon Grimes has all the characteristics to be the Eagles' training camp darling. By Reuben Frank

  • Pandemic-related court backlog delays justice

    The wheels of justice often move far too slowly for crime victims and survivors, and during the pandemic, the wheels nearly ground to a halt.

  • Yankees’ Gio Urshela draws a walk…after three balls

    The umpire miscue is the latest of what has been a forgettable season for the MLB's officials.

  • Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64

    Mark Eaton, the 7-foot-4 shot-blocking king who twice was the NBA's defensive player of the year during a career spent entirely with the Utah Jazz, has died. The Jazz described him in a statement as an “enduring figure in our franchise history” who had a "significant impact in the community after his basketball career.” The center led the league in blocks per game four times and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic.

  • Soccer-It's not me versus Guardiola says Chelsea's Tuchel

    Two of the finest tacticians of the modern game will go head to head in the Champions League final on Saturday but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said it was wrong to view the match as a clash between himself and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Tuchel is seeking his first Champions League title, after losing out to Bayern Munich with Paris Saint Germain in last season's final, while Guardiola is looking to add to the two titles he won as coach of Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

  • England Euro 2020 squad ‘Ask Me Anything’: Has Gareth Southgate picked the right team?

    With Gareth Southgate set to pick his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020, Miguel Delaney tackles your questions about who made it and who missed out

  • Sixers say fan that dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook 'will be banned ... indefinitely'

    Russell Westbrook said of the fan throwing popcorn at him, "This (expletive) is getting out of hand, especially for me."