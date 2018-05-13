LeBron James remembers every second of Boston's 7-0 fourth-quarter run after blowout Game 1 loss

LeBron James remembered every second of Boston’s 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, and described it to the media after perfectly. (Getty Images)

LeBron James isn’t going to want to remember Sunday’s game against the Celtics for long.

Boston completely dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden by 25 points. James finished the game with just 15 points, shooting just 5-of-16 from the field. He also had seven of Cleveland’s nine turnovers in the game.

Yet in the postgame press conference, James hadn’t forgotten a thing. When asked what happened at the start of the fourth quarter — when the Celtics mounted a quick 7-0 run to retake control of the game — James described the entire sequence perfectly.





“What happened? Um, we ran them — in the first possession — we ran them down all the way to two on the shot clock. Marcus Morris missed the jump shot, followed it up, they got a dunk,” James said. “We came back down, ran a set for Jordan Clarkson, and he came off and missed it. They rebounded it, and we came back on the defensive end and we got a stop. They took it out on the sideline. Jason Tatum took the ball out, threw it to Marcus Smart in the short corner, he made a three. We came back down, missed another shot, and then Tatum came down and went 94 feet, did a euro-step and made a right hand layup. Timeout.

“There you go.”

Now, that’s probably not the answer the reporter was looking for. His impressive recollection of events, though, was good enough to garner laughter and applause in the media room.

So while he can recall that stretch — and presumably every play in the game — perfectly, James will likely want to forget the Cavaliers abysmal performance on Sunday before Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night.

