LeBron James out for at least 3 weeks with foot injury, Lakers to reevaluate

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no longer able to play through his foot injury. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Lakers announced LeBron James has a right foot tendon injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

James sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's massive comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks. James was seen holding his ankle on the court and saying, "I heard a pop." He continued playing and told reporters postgame that he never considered sitting out before he was seen limping out of the arena. James reportedly felt pain even during his all-time NBA scoring record performance Feb. 8.

James was ruled out of the Lakers' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday and reports began to circulate that he would likely be sidelined for an extended period of time.

James responded to news of the injury on Instagram with an image of his wrapped foot captioned: "F*n sucks!!!!"

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game on 50.1 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from three. It goes without saying how important the four-time Finals MVP is for the Lakers, who are also without Anthony Davis. The eight-time All Star was ruled out Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a right foot stress injury.

The development was especially unfortunate, as Davis missed 20 games earlier this season with a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in the same foot. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters later Wednesday that sitting Davis was a precautionary move, but he will require additional testing before he's cleared to play again.

Davis was averaging 21.9 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.0 assists in his last seven games. Even without Davis and James, the Lakers were able to secure a win against the Thunder in another comeback. The Lakers moved up to 11th in the Western Conference, though they remain one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans in 10th place — the final seed that will make the play-in tournament.

The two teams will face off in just under two weeks in New Orleans, a matchup that could help determine who takes the final spot.