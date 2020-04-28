LeBron James says he nearly cried while watching Michael Jordan win his first ring in 'The Last Dance'

Millions of people have tuned into watch ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” and that includes the player so often compared to Michael Jordan today.

LeBron James released his first review of the “The Last Dance” on Twitter on Monday, saying that watching Jordan win his first title in 1991 nearly brought tears to his eyes and reminded him of his own triumphs.

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

The second of the planned five nights of the initial airing of the documentary mainly centered around two things: Dennis Rodman and the Bulls-Pistons rivalry that clearly still irks Jordan.

Starting off by showing the physicality of the “Bad Boys” Pistons’ vaunted defense and the “Jordan Rules” that flustered the superstar, the documentary then depicted Jordan’s summer of intense training to finally get over the hump in Detroit.

After sweeping the Pistons, the Bulls went onto top the Los Angeles Lakers and give Jordan his first ring. The story of James’ first ring is obviously a bit different in circumstance, but that’s a debate for the comments.

LeBron James is watching "The Last Dance." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

