LeBron James and Lonzo Ball first Lakers to record triple-double in same game since Magic and Kareem

Lonzo Ball and LeBron James became the first Lakers to each record a triple-double in the same game since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1982. (Getty Images)

Almost a year to the day that LeBron James and Lonzo Ball conferenced at center court following a Los Angeles-Cleveland game, the duo made Los Angeles Lakers history.

In Saturday night’s 128-100 beatdown of the Charlotte Hornets, James and Ball both notched triple-doubles and became the first teammates to do so wearing purple and gold since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1982.

The Showtime team memes almost generate themselves these days.

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball both recorded triple-doubles tonight. The first pair to do so for the @Lakers since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar. #LakeShow LeBron: 24 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast

Lonzo: 16 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast pic.twitter.com/bQbgkRI6l3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 16, 2018





Officially, Ball and James are the sixth pair of teammates to record triple-doubles in the same game in league history and the first pair of teammates to do so since Vince Carter (46 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) and Jason Kidd (10 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) accomplished the feat against the Washington Wizards in 2007.

Some of the other duos who notched triple-doubles in the same game are among the all-time greats. Larry Bird (17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and Robert Parrish (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) did it in 1982. Lenny Wilkens (36 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) and Art Harris (14 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) each reached the mark against the San Diego Rockets in 1969.

A year ago at this time, James was telling Ball that if he committed to the game, the game will give it back to him. He certainly wasn’t wrong about that. At least not on Saturday against a sub-.500 Hornets team.

The Lakers are now 7-3 in the last 10 games and are just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Pacific Division.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

