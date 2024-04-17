LeBron James headlines Team USA’s 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball squad

USA Basketball unveiled the player roster Wednesday for the men’s team that will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Three years after the Tokyo Olympics saw several of top US players sit out the Games in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2024 edition of the “Dream Team” will once again feature a roster loaded with future hall of famers and many of basketball’s brightest young stars.

The team will be anchored by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, making his fourth appearance after skipping the past two Olympics.

The 39-year-old James has previously brought home two gold medals (2008, 2012) and a bronze (2004).

James will be joined by his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo.

This will be the 36-year-old Curry’s first Olympic Games, making him the fifth player to represent the Warriors at an Olympics with Team USA.

The squad will also feature Philadelphia 76ers’ big man and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who has decided to make his Olympic debut competing for the US.

James has gold medals from 2008 and 2012. - Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Embiid could have chosen to play for his native Cameroon or France.

The team’s head coach will be Golden State’s Steve Kerr, who takes over the role from Gregg Popovich, who led Team USA to gold in the Tokyo Games.

The US team will hold a training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas in July, before traveling to Paris.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on July 26 with men’s basketball play beginning the following day.

