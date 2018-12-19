LeBron James had a great message for his son after a long-shot win

LeBron James had just the right words to say to his son, Bryce, after Bryce’s team staged a comeback win. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James is a multi-talented man. He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s a movie and TV producer. He’s an activist and a philanthropist. But he’s also something far more normal: a dad. And like everything else, he’s really good at it.

James posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday morning in which he was mic’d up and talking to his son, Bryce, after a basketball game. James said in the caption that Bryce’s team “came back to win a game they had no business winning,” but it seems like Bryce may have struggled a bit with his game. Luckily, dad knew just what to say.

Here’s what James said to his son:

“You made three of the biggest plays of the game. You got the offensive rebound, down four, got the tip-in, right? Then you had the outlet pass to Owen, when he got the and-one, and then you made the last swing (pass) to him for the game-winner. So if you’re making shots or missing shots, don’t worry about it, kid. You played a hell of a game. … Proud of you, man.”

James was able to pick out three moments for Bryce to be proud of, three things he did that helped his team win the game. And then he told Bryce he was proud, and he should just keep on playing his game.

LeBron James: great coach, better dad.

