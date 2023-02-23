Raphael Dunn details new Rutgers football offer: ‘I was super excited’
Raphael Dunn talks about being offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday night.
Raphael Dunn talks about being offered by Rutgers football on Tuesday night.
The Bears' decision to release Al-Quadin Muhammad put the organization back over $100 million in cap space, according to a report.
The Bears are still looking for a WR1 to help Justin Fields, and Keenan Allen could be the guy.
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders' future in the NFL is up in the air heading into the offseason, and it seems the 25-year-old wants to make his feelings clear. By Adam Hermann
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.
Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan are among the only Black race team owners in NASCAR. Here’s a look inside the moment they shared after Daugherty made history.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Brad Marchand doesn't seem too excited about the potential host cities for the 2025 NHL All-Star Game, and the Bruins forward let everyone know on his social media accounts.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
A.J. Brown shared texts and details about the events that led up to his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Not everyone doubted the Chiefs this season, but here is who said they would fail.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been the focal point of trade conversations since the season ended and Louis Riddick is done with it.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
No. 2 Alabama will face South Carolina on the road just one day after a court hearing revealed Crimson Tide freshman phenom Brandon Miller’s shocking connection to a murder, allegedly committed by his former teammate. Alabama coach Nate Oats responded to the revelations in a way that left many shaking their heads. In the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and NFL coach Jim Caldwell said he will no longer pursue head coaching jobs.
As everyone expected, the opening weekend had its share of highlights and low points. So what did we learn as bettors after the first four games?
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.
The Dallas Cowboys’ history of players playing under the franchise tag is mostly spotty