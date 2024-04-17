At least two dozen Hurricanes will appear in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

Details around the upcoming EA Sports college football video game remain scarce, but Miami Hurricanes fans can rest easy knowing they will have the chance to play as some of their favorite Miami players.

More than two dozen Hurricanes told the South Florida Sun Sentinel or announced publicly that they had either opted in to allow their likeness to be used in the game or they planned to opt in. The list of players who confirmed their presence in the game ranged from stars like quarterback Cam Ward to specialists like punter Dylan Joyce.

In order to appear in the game, which will be released on a to-be-announced date this summer, players have to sign an NIL deal. Players who agree to be in the game will receive $600 and a free copy of the game, while other star players will be “ambassadors” for the game and will receive more money.

More than 12,000 players have opted in for the game as of Tuesday, according to OneTeam Partners, the contractor managing the NIL aspects of the game. Players are “encouraged” to opt in by April 30, according to The Athletic.

EA Sports announced in February that every FBS team would be in the game and that it would release more information on the game in May. The game is expected to be released in the summer. EA Sports also makes other popular sports video games like the Madden NFL series and EA FC (formerly FIFA) soccer games.

The list of Hurricanes players who said they have opted in or plan to opt in:

— Linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr.;

— Defensive lineman Elijah Alston;

— Defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr.;

— Offensive lineman Markel Bell;

— Kicker Andy Borregales;

— Defensive lineman C.J. Clark;

— Defensive lineman Marley Cook;

— Running back Mark Fletcher Jr.;

— Defensive back Jaden Harris;

— Wide receiver Isaiah Horton;

— Wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph;

— Punter Dylan Joyce;

— Offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler;

— Tight end Elija Lofton;

— Defensive lineman Cole McConathy;

— Tight end Cam McCormick;

— Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor;

— Offensive lineman Samson Okunlola;

— Defensive back Zaquan Patterson;

— Defensive back Meesh Powell;

— Linebacker Bobby Pruitt;

— Defensive back Jadais Richard;

— Offensive lineman Jalen Rivers;

— Defensive back Rob Stafford;

— Wide receiver Joshisa “JoJo” Trader;

— Quarterback Cam Ward.