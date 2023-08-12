What we learned as Justin Fields, DJ Moore electrify in Bears' 23-17 preseason win vs. Titans

CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' first-team offense treated the Soldier Field to a show Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.

Fields played two series, both of which ended in explosive touchdowns that were the product of short passes to DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert.

Two series were enough for Fields and the first-team offense as they gave the stage to the second and third teams for the rest of the afternoon.

A typical sloppy preseason opener followed, filled with muffed punts, interceptions, and missed tackles.

When the dust settled, the Bears had secured a 23-17 win. But the final score is irrelevant.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' preseason-opening 23-17 win vs. the Titans:

DJ GOT US FALLING IN LOVE

Moore didn't take long to endear himself to the Soldier Field faithful.

On the offense's third play from scrimmage, Moore showed why everyone around Halas Hall has been buzzing since he arrived from Carolina.

Fields dropped back and fired a quick pass to Moore behind the line of scrimmage. The 26-year-old receiver made one man miss and got good blocks from Teven Jenkins and Darnell Mooney before sprinting 62 yards to the house.

Chicago, meet DJ. DJ, meet Chicago.

Going out on a limb: 2 is damn good



That 62-yard strike ended Moore's day, but head coach Matt Eberflus elected to give Fields one more series.

The result? Another explosion that had Soldier Field rocking.

On third-and-8, the Bears set up a screen to the left. They have been working on the screen game a lot during training camp, which paid dividends Saturday.

Fields evaded some quick pressure and moved left before dumping it off to running back to Khalil Herbert. With Cody Whitehair and Ja'Tyre Carter out in front, Herbert sprinted 56 yards to pay dirt to give the Bears a 14-7 lead.

Fields finished his day 3-for-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for a light day's work.

IRON NEEDS SHARPENING

The Bears' first-team defense didn't have its full complement of weapons Saturday.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. There's no doubt those are big holes to fill. Still, the Bears had eight of their 12 expected starters (nickel package) on the field for the opening series against the Titans.

The results? Not what Eberflus or defensive coordinator Alan Williams wanted to see.

On the first play from scrimmage, Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis hit Chris Moore for a 30-yard gain. Second-year nickelback Kyler Gordon blasted Moore after the catch, but Moore was able to hold on to the ball. Moore was working against rookie cornerback Tyrqiue Stevenson on the play.

The Bears' run defense is expected to be much-improved this season, but that wasn't the case Saturday as the Titans and rookie running back Tyjae Spears moved the ball easily against the first-team defense.

The Bears had a chance to get off the field when they forced a third-and-6, but Willis evaded pressure, slipped past Jack Sanborn, and picked up the first.

Willis finished the drive with his legs.

On third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the second-year quarterback broke out of the pocket to the left and scooted into the end zone.

Gordon and Stevenson tackled well on the drive, and veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards was good in run support.

Still, it wasn't the opening salvo the Bears' first-team defense wanted or expected.

Getting healthy will help. Edmunds would likely have made the tackle on third-and-6 that Sanborn whiffed. But there's still work to be done.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR CHANCE

Stevenson has been in a fierce battle with fellow rookie cornerback Terell Smith for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson.

With Smith not suited up due to an injury, the Bears gave Stevenson an extended look Saturday.

Stevenson gave up the big play to Moore but bounced back and acquitted himself well.

A guy labeled a "shoulder tackler" in college, Stevenson did an excellent job of wrapping up and securing the tackle. He also showed great instincts by quickly diagnosing and blowing up a wide receiver screen.

Stevenson also almost picked off Will Levis midway through the first quarter.

All-in-all, it was a good day for Stevenson, who probably enters joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts with a leg up on Smith.

A few other players did well to make the most of their opportunities Saturday.

Rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens notched a sack in the first quarter. Pickens and Dominique Robinson ran a stunt, and the third-round pick went right through the tackle and guard to sack Levis.

Trevis Gipson and Terrell Lewis also had good days on the defensive line. Gipson had one sack and three quarterback hits, while Lewis had two sacks and a forced fumble.

Undrafted rookie Jalen Harris recorded 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during second-half play.

COME ON, MAN!

Velus Jones Jr. has had a clean sheet catching punts in training camp. Eberflus and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower have both lauded Jones for his improvement in that area after a tough rookie season that had two costly muffed punts.

But the second-year receiver had trouble tracking the ball again Saturday.

Jones was able to field the first punt clean off a hop but was walloped shortly after securing the ball.

He wasn't as lucky on the second try.

Jones once again let the ball bounce, but this time he was tagged before securing it, and the ball squirted out. The Titans recovered.

If Jones continues to have issues fielding punts cleanly, that should open the door for Dante Pettis, who did not play Saturday, to prove his value and secure a roster spot.

Rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott also had issues with ball security Saturday.

Late in the second quarter, Scott caught a pass from backup quarterback P.J. Walker for a gain of 9, but he was hit by safety Shyheim Carter and fumbled. The Titans recovered the fumble.

As far as the top two rows of the depth chart go, Jones and Scott's errors were the only major ones of what was an overall encouraging afternoon for the Bears.

