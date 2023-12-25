What we learned as Jokic-led Nuggets spoil Warriors' Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Stephen Curry hasn’t had a good history of playing well on Christmas Day and that trend continued in Denver on Monday when the Warriors and their star came up short to the Nuggets, losing 120-114 in a game that ended Golden State’s five-game winning streak,

Curry scored 18 points on 7 of 21 shooting, made only 3 of 13 3-point attempts and finished a team-low minus-26 in the loss to the defending champs. The two-time MVP fell to 4-6 on Christmas Day games.

He wasn’t the only one who struggled on the offensive end.

Klay Thompson, who had been one of the Warriors’ hottest shooters in recent games, was limited to nine points, the nine coming on a trio of 3s. Thompson was just 3 of 12 shooting and had a 3-point attempt blocked my Michael Porter Jr.

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga scored 13 points apiece.

The Warriors, who missed 10 of their first 15 shots, haven’t won in Denver since March 10, 2022.

The biggest difference came at the free throw line.

Nikola Jokic made all of his career-high 18 attempts, leading a Nuggets team that had 32 attempts from the stripe as opposed to the Warriors taking 23. Jamal Murray led all scorers with 28 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range, with five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Denver.

Steph's struggles

Curry exemplified Golden State’s shooting woes early. He was held scoreless in the first quarter for only the second time this season

He was held scoreless in the first quarter for only the second time this season, missed his first four shots and didn’t make a point until sinking a free throw following a technical on Jokic in the second quarter.

Curry came back and played better in the second half, including a no-look lob pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis for a dunk that closed the Nuggets' lead to 78-75. He later made a deep 3-pointer but later missed a clutch shot from beyond the arc with fewer than 90 seconds left.

Podziemski keeps on chugging

Podziemski, whose play led to Kerr putting him in the starting lineup over Wiggins, has proven to be a steady defender but he had problems containing Porter, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Podz didn’t let that affect his all-around game, however.

Two days after falling three assists shy of his first triple-double, the Warriors’ rookie put up big numbers again and had a major impact. He made three 3s, four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass and stayed very active on both ends.

The best thing about the way Podziemski is playing is that he has the confidence of a seasoned veteran and is constantly moving around, staying active on the offensive side while being persistent and pesky on defense – the perfect combination for the rookie.

Dubs contain but can't stop Joker

It was a bittersweet game of sorts when it came to taking on Jokic.

The Warriors, primarily Kevon Looney, did a good job defending Jokic, holding the Nuggets’ big man to 4 of 12 shooting. But Golden State couldn’t keep Jokic off the line and that’s where he did his most damage.

Rarely does the Joker get completely shut down but the Warriors did a pretty good job of that all night except for the fouling.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was in foul trouble most of the game, which limited his playing time and forced Looney to the bulk work against Jokic.

