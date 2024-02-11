League won't discipline Davante Adams for shoving photographer in 2022

The NFL won't discipline Davante Adams for shoving a photographer following a 2022 game in Kansas City, NFL Media reports.

The league informed the Raiders receiver they have closed the investigation.

Adams pushed Park Zebley to the ground as the player left the field following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at GEHA Field on Oct. 10, 2022. Zebley was a University of Missouri-Kansas City student carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game.

The incident was caught by television cameras.

Prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge against Adams last summer. But Zebley filed a lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs as well as the Jackson Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Event Staffing Services, with the trial set for this summer.

Adams apologized after the incident.