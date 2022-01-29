League-high 9 Sooners in action on NFL’s conference championship weekend

There will be plenty of Oklahoma representation during the NFL’s conference championship weekend. Nine former Sooners are on active rosters and will be in action on Sunday looking to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

It’s worth noting that former Sooner Jordan Evans is also a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals, but Evans suffered a torn ACL in week five against the Green Bay Packers.

Here’s a look at the nine Sooners in action this weekend.

RB Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game. Mandatory credit: Kareem Elgazzar – The Enquirer.

Joe Mixon has been fantastic with the Cincinnati Bengals. The fifth-year runner has emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

Mixon finished the 2021 regular season with 292 carries for 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 42 receptions for 314 receiving yards and three scores.

Thus far in the postseason, Mixon has 31 rushes for 102 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to go along with 10 receptions for 79 receiving yards during wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

He’s been a huge piece in the Bengals’ offense and a big part of the reason why they entered the playoffs with a 10-7 record and how they are in their first AFC Championship game since the 1988 NFL season.

Mixon finished with 12 carries for 46 rushing yards and seven receptions for 40 receiving yards in the Bengals’ 34-31 week 17 win over Kansas City on Jan. 2.

RB Samaje Perine - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball in the fourth quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. to win the franchise’s first playoff game in 30 years. Mandatory credit: Kareem Elgazzar – The Enquirer.

Samaje Perine is in the backfield with Mixon in Cincinnati. Perine finished his 2021 regular season with 55 carries for 246 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He also caught 27 receptions for 196 yards and a score during the regular season.

Perine had one rush for two yards against the Las Vegas Raiders and one grab for four yards against the Tennessee Titans.

TE Blake Bell - Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Bell is in the midst of his seventh NFL season and second stint in Kansas City. Bell has carved out an important role with the Chiefs beyond serving as star tight end Travis Kelce’s backup.

The former OU quarterback is integral in some of Kansas City’s heavy sets as a blocker. Bell finished the 2021 regular season with nine grabs for 87 yards and he also rushed four times for 10 yards. The 6-foot-6, 260 pound tight end converted all of those rushes for first downs.

Bell had a three-yard reception in the Chiefs’ 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL’s wild card weekend.

C Creed Humphrey - Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons of anybody in the NFL. Earlier this week, Humphrey was selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s “All-Rookie” team.

Several weeks ago Humphrey was selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro squad.

His Rookie of the Year candidacy also turned into an internet sensation in Kansas City and spawned, well, this.

OT Orlando Brown Jr. - Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to drafting Humphrey in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs made a splash trade to acquire another Sooner ahead of this season.

Kansas City traded with the Baltimore Ravens last spring to bring in Orlando Brown Jr. to protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

K.C. sent away its 2021 first-round NFL draft pick, a third-rounder, fourth-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

LS James Winchester - Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) on field against the Green Bay Packers before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

James Winchester originally entered the NFL as a free agent long-snapper with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He was released by the Eagles ahead of the 2013 season.

Kansas City signed Winchester in the spring of 2015 and he’s been with the Chiefs ever since. This is his seventh NFL season.

OL Bobby Evans - Los Angeles Rams

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view as Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) enters the field before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Evans was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams. He started one game over the course of the 2021 regular season with L.A., the Rams’ 20-10 win over the Seahawks in week 15.

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo - Los Angeles Rams

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ogbonnia “Obo” Okoronkwo is in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Okoronkwo is an outside linebacker for the Rams and he tallied 15 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles during the 2021 regular season. Obo also has a pair of tackles for the Rams during these playoffs.

OT Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) reacts on the field during the second half of the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco acquired All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams in a trade with Washington in exchange for a 2020 NFL Draft fifth-round pick and a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams has been one of the top offensive linemen in all of the NFL since being taken by Washington with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft.

His status is in question this week after he suffered a sprained ankle in the second half of the 49ers’ 13-10 win last week at Green Bay.

