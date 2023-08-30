LEAGUE BOUND! FAMU now has three players in the NFL, Rattlers stars earn roster spots

Former Florida A&M Rattlers stars, linebacker Isaiah Land and wide receiver Xavier Smith, are officially on NFL rosters.

A day following not being included in the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster, Land, the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award recipient, was claimed on waivers by the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday. The Cowboys intended on placing Land on the practice squad if he cleared waivers.

Smith, an All-American selection, was signed to the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad Wednesday after clearing waivers.

Land and Smith's signings makes three former Rattlers standouts on NFL rosters, joining safety Markquese Bell. Bell is entering his second season with the Cowboys.

Former Florida A&M Rattlers wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) participates in a preseason game with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The FAMU duo went unpicked in April's 2023 NFL Draft, but signed undrafted free agent contracts. Land signed with the Cowboys, Smith with the Rams.

Land's arrival to Dallas momentarily reunited him with Dark Cloud Defense teammate Bell.

Former Florida A&M Rattlers players linebacker Isaiah Land (53) and safety Markquese Bell (41) kneels pregame of the Dallas Cowboys preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 2023.

Land played in all three Cowboys' preseason games, totaling seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he finished the preseason with 10 pressures and seven quarterback hurries on 45 pass rush snaps.

Smith played in two of the Rams preseason games, catching a pass for 25 yards and gaining 47 yards on three kick returns.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Land, Smith, Bell makes trio of former Rattlers in NFL