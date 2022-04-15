Lawyer: Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph was present in vehicle identified in homicide investigation, but not shooter in incident

A defense attorney told the Dallas Morning News that Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was present in a vehicle targeted in a homicide investigation, but that Joseph was an unarmed occupant and didn’t fire a weapon in connection with a March 18 shooting.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Morning News that Joseph did not shoot 20-year old Cameron Ray, who was gunned down in Dallas following a street altercation outside of a nightclub. However, Sorrels said Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle that fired several shots in the direction of Ray and others. The Dallas Police Department is currently seeking an interview with Joseph after identifying him as a person of interest in surveillance video taken from the nightclub and nearby structures.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels told the Morning News. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

Sources told Yahoo Sports late Thursday night that the Cowboys had been contacted by Dallas police and were aware of the incident. The sources said the team encouraged Joseph to cooperate with the investigation. The team issued a statement Friday and said they have alerted the league office to the investigation.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the statement read. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

Joseph was identified on surveillance footage Thursday after Dallas homicide investigators released multiple pieces of footage to Fox 4 News. The footage featured a group of men that included Joseph entering and standing inside a nightclub, as well as a fight that occurred with the same group outside the establishment. Shortly after that altercation, surveillance shows Ray and others walking to nearby cars, when a dark-colored SUV speeds by firing gunshots. Ray was struck and died later at a local hospital.

Dallas police detective Tonya McDaniel told Fox 4 that the group inside the nightclub had been identified as the same group that was involved in the altercation outside.

“They are the same people who were involved in that fight,” McDaniel said.

Joseph’s attorney did not detail how or whether the player intended to take part in the homicide investigation, telling the Morning News, he would address that “later and at a more appropriate time”.

Joseph was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft after playing collegiately at LSU and Kentucky. He is also a hip-hop artist that goes by the stage name “YKDV Bossman Fat.”