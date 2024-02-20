Lawrence Guy comments on social media after release from Patriots

After seven seasons, the New England Patriots are reportedly moving on from veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

The move frees Guy up to explore opportunities with other teams in free agency. On the other end, the Patriots free up cap space and shift their focus to some of the younger talent on their roster.

In short, it was a business decision for the rebuilding Patriots.

After the move was reported, Guy took to social media to thank New England for the past seven years.

“Thank you New England you welcomed my family and I for the past seven years and always made us feel at home, the community we build the people we met and the communities we impacted thank you for always welcoming us with open arms. I’m excited to see where this journey takes me,” Guy posted on X.

Guy contributed on 46 percent of the snaps last season for a Patriots defense that ranked top-10 in the league. He’s a steady and reliable locker room presence ready to compete and contribute as a rotational piece in a defense.

At age 33, Guy clearly still has gas left in the tank.

