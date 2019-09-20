Laviska Shenault Jr. credits inspiration from his late father for success at Colorado

Laviska Shenault Jr. is arguably one of the most talented wide receivers to ever play at Colorado. The junior is working on his second consecutive 1,000 yard receiving season after accomplishing the feat in just nine games in 2018. This year, he was joined in Boulder by his younger brother, La'Vontae Shenault, making the Buffaloes a family affair in the pass-catching game. The Shenault brothers tragically lost their father in 2009, but his toughness and love for the game of football still make an impression on his sons to this day. See more of the Laviska Shenault Jr.'s story during the debut of "Our Stories" on October 2nd at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

