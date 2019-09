After falling in overtime to Air Force, Colorado looks for its third win under Head Coach Mel Tucker against Arizona State this Saturday on Pac-12 Network at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. MT. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. logged eight receptions and totaled 149 yards, posting two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving), in his Week 3 performance.

