Latest updates on Bruins captain Brad Marchand's upper body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The Bruins played without their captain Brad Marchand for the final 20 minutes of Friday night's Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

Boston announced at the beginning of the third period that Marchand would not return due to an upper body injury.

It's not known exactly when the injury occurred, but Marchand did take a hard hit from Panthers center Sam Bennett during the first period. Marchand crashed into the boards as a result and appeared to be a little shaken up. He didn't go to the locker room and played through the end of the second period.

The Bruins have announced Brad Marchand is unlikely to return to the game with an upper body injury.



Marchand played the rest of the first and second after taking this hit from Bennett pic.twitter.com/kwx3LfOGP8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2024

The Bruins were trailing 3-0 when Marchand was ruled out.

Losing the veteran left wing for any amount of time is obviously a tough setback for the Bruins.

He's one of their best all-around players, and also a key contributor on the power play and penalty kill. Marchand entered Game 3 as the Bruins' leading scorer in the playoffs with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through the first nine games -- four points higher than any of his teammates.

Game 4 of the series is Sunday night at TD Garden.