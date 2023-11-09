Latest on Mets and Yankees target Juan Soto: Padres listening to trade scenarios but looking to sign OF long-term

Here's the latest news and buzz on Mets and Yankees target Juan Soto...

Nov. 8, 11:30 p.m.

As the GM Meetings continue in Scottsdale Ariz., San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller spoke to the media about a variety of things, but the potential of Juan Soto being traded inevitably came up in conversation.

"We really like our position player group," said Preller via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "Juan is obviously a tremendous offensive force, a big part of our club. I think we saw last year, as the season went on, the impact he had on our lineup."

However, talks of a long-term contract with Soto may take a backseat to other needs this offseason. Preller said that their first order of business is looking at their pitching, which makes sense considering they declined Michael Wacha's option and Blake Snell is now a free agent.

But just because the Padres prefer to keep Soto doesn't mean they'll ignore calls for his services, something SNY's Andy Martino has said the Yankees have inquired about already.

"We're always a group that listens on any scenario," Preller said. "But again, winning a championship, putting a big-time lineup [on the field] -- Juan Soto is a huge factor in that. We understand that."

Scott Boras, Soto's agent, also spoke to reporters on Wednesday and was asked about where his client and the Padres are heading into the 2024 season.

"Met with the Padres, they laid out their plan for next year which obviously included a lineup that definitely includes Juan Soto," he said. "He’s their one .900 OPS player. They’re looking for more left-handed bats, rather than less."

But whether Soto and the Padres agree on a long-term deal will shape how the team views their outfielder this season, something Preller acknowledges.

"Juan long-term [versus] Juan on a one-year deal, that brings different dynamics," Preller said. "We understand what that means for our roster both short-term and long-term."

Oct. 25, 4:53 p.m.

SNY's Andy Martino reports that the Yankees and Padres have had preliminary talks regarding a Juan Soto trade.

Martino goes on to say that "talks have not yet progressed beyond that initial check-in."

However, one rival unaffiliated with both the Yankees and Padres wondered if the Yankees could include a veteran like Anthony Rizzo in a Soto deal because San Diego isn't in a rebuild. Rizzo has a year remaining on his contact, then a club option for 2025. He has a limited no-trade clause; the teams are not known.

Sept. 27, 9:04 p.m.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was a guest on the Baseball is Dead podcast on Wednesday where Soto and the San Diego Padres were discussed.

Soto will enter his final arbitration-eligible season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Will the Padres retool their farm system by offering up Soto in a trade? According to Passan, it’s a possibility.

“You have to cash in as much as you can if you’re the Padres right now,” Passan explained. “You’re stuck with Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts into their 40s for hundreds of millions of dollars. You have Fernando Tatis Jr. for $300-plus million still. It’s three unmoveable contracts right there. You have to move Juan Soto.”

Passan added that the Padres have a lot of contracts expiring, like Blake Snell and Josh Hader, that they could theoretically keep Soto and stay under a certain salary threshold. However, the insider doesn’t see San Diego being a championship team with their starting rotation so moving Soto would benefit the organization.

The conversation moved to the Red Sox. During a back-and-forth about certain prospects, Passan brought up the team in Queens as a possible landing spot for Soto.

“I think the Mets are a scary possibility for Juan Soto and I think the Mets probably are in a better position to offer prospects to go out and get him because I think Mets ownership has shown the aptitude and desire to sign guys like Juan Soto long-term that the Red Sox have not,” he said.