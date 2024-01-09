Latest on Giants' coaching staff search: Big Blue to interview Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for same role

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Giants' coaching staff search...

Jan. 9, 11:39 a.m.

A day after letting go of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, the Giants have a name to potentially replace him.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Big Blue will interview Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the role. Las Vegas granted permission for Bricillo to interview with the Giants.

Bricillo and head coach Brian Daboll have Patriots ties, but were not on the staff at the same time. Bricillo was the Patriots' OL coach before he went to Vegas with Josh McDaniels.

Jan. 8, 3:31 p.m.

It was Black Monday indeed for a few coaches on the Giants' staff.

After a 6-11 season, the Giants parted ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson as well as OLB coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Keith, who was a defensive assistant.

The biggest name leaving the Giants coaching staff, however, is defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who has reportedly resigned.